Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi Sells 800 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,184.82.

Finning International Stock Down 0.4 %

Finning International stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$30.91. 729,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,103. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.69. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of C$23.46 and a one year high of C$40.20.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Finning International Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

