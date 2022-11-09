First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Performance

FA opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $2,393,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter worth $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter worth $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage in the second quarter worth $163,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.