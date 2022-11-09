First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $991,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Humana by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Humana by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.64. 24,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.93 and its 200 day moving average is $478.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.78.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

