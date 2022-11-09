First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $672.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $616.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

Insider Activity

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Company Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

