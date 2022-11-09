First Pacific Advisors LP Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.24.

ULTA traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.32. 13,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,411. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $409.55 and its 200 day moving average is $399.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

