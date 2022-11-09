First Pacific Advisors LP Has $38.22 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795,307 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 1.73% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $38,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLF. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 18,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,968. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

