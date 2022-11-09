First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 1,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,036.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 62,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays dropped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. 52,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $98.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

