First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 30,803 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of IAC worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 36.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in IAC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in IAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.47. 68,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $147.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.