First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789,437 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.63% of FirstEnergy worth $138,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,480. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

