First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,338 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $105,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,471. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

