First Pacific Advisors LP Takes $902,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.