First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $109.21

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $109.21 and last traded at $110.37, with a volume of 15645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.20.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

