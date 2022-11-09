First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $175.00 at KeyCorp

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

FSLR stock opened at $147.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $161.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total value of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $281,663. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

