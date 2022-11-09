FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Shares Up 1.9%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 21,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 143,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on FlexShopper from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84.

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.57. FlexShopper had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 341.78%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. Equities analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

