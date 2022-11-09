Floki Inu Price Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Floki Inu has a market cap of $75.65 million and $3.23 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.