Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 1.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $666,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 62,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,803,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,146. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.04 and its 200-day moving average is $285.83. The stock has a market cap of $167.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.