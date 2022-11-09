Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
REGN stock traded down $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $747.13. The company had a trading volume of 66,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,364. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $706.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.25.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.29.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.