Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 50,300 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.4% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $65,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

IAU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,437,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

