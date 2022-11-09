Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $12.24 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. 17,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

