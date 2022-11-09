Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The company has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

