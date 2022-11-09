Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $549,574,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $277,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after purchasing an additional 451,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.50. 31,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

