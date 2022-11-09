Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after buying an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after buying an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $906,515,000 after buying an additional 920,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.72. 332,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,654,975. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

