Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,418 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.52.

NYSE HD traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.83. 99,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $294.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

