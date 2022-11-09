Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.25.

UZAPF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 168 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Flughafen Zürich from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

UZAPF stock opened at $152.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

Further Reading

