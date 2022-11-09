Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £134 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £134 ($154.29) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £136 ($156.59) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a £138 ($158.89) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £141.80 ($163.27).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

LON:FLTR traded down GBX 320 ($3.68) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching £114.65 ($132.01). The company had a trading volume of 268,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,150. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a 1-year high of £126.15 ($145.25). The firm has a market cap of £20.16 billion and a PE ratio of -48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,451.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

