Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($148.53) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($154.29) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($158.89) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.12) to £135 ($155.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £141.80 ($163.27).

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £115 ($132.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of £20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £105.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,437.74. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 7,340 ($84.51) and a one year high of £126.15 ($145.25).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

