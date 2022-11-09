Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 73,326,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,406,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.