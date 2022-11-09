Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,260 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

NTLA stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,891. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

