Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 975 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,658,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $906,515,000 after purchasing an additional 920,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 164,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

