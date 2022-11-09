Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 204,723 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.10. 84,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 272.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.76.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,035 shares of company stock worth $12,722,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

