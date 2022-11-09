Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 353,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,949,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.28. 1,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

