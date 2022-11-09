Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOXF stock opened at $92.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fox Factory by 63.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

