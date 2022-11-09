FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.36

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 18419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
FOX Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
