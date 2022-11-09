Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,878. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.69. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$10.03 and a one year high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.54.

In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$403,500.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

