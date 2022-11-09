freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Price Target Raised to €24.00

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRTAF. UBS Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on freenet from €32.00 ($32.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

FRTAF remained flat at $22.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. freenet has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About freenet

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $660.73 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.