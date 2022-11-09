FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,739,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,967,810.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $266,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $262,920.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 13.0 %

FTCI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,346. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $221.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 47.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.6% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

