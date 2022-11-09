Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FULC has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of FULC stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $264.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 720.25% and a negative return on equity of 52.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $6,450,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 192,792 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.