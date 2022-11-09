Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 14,407 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 2.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.68% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $28,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

