Full Sail Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

