Function X Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $76.39 million and $1.07 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
