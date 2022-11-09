FUNToken (FUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.04 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $74.04 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

