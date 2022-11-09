FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Issued By Zacks Research

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.19. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 157.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

