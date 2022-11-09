FY2022 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Reduced by National Bank Financial

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.25.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$2.75.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

