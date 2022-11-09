FY2022 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Golden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CBRE Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $278.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.92 million.

In related news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,623,010.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

