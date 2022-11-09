FY2022 EPS Estimates for Starry Group Holdings, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starry Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.23). The consensus estimate for Starry Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starry Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

STRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NYSE:STRY opened at $0.29 on Monday. Starry Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,328,183 shares in the company, valued at $34,017,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 516,330 shares of company stock valued at $640,436 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Starry Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

