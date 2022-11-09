G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.05

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

G City Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46.

G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. G City had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter.

About G City

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

