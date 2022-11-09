G999 Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, G999 has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13,286.46 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00081118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00023173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005129 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000152 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

