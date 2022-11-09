Gainplan LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the quarter. Global X Silver Miners ETF accounts for 2.1% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gainplan LLC owned 0.41% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,932,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 443.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 198,879 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,054,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $42.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.