Gainplan LLC Sells 160 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gainplan LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,402,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,292,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.68.
