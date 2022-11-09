Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) rose 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

